Time to switch on the Port News & Belle Property Christmas lights competition

One of the best-dressed businesses in town is this year's sponsor of the Port News Christmas Lights tracker.
Sue Jogever of Belle Property knows exactly how much effort goes in to lighting up your home or business for others to enjoy.
Her 98 William Street property is a favourite stop on the Port Macquarie Christmas lights trail. So, who better to be the first addition to our annual tracker.
Sue and fellow decorator, Paul (aka her Christmas elf), are donating the $500 first prize in the 2023 Port News Christmas Lights competition.
"We have always enjoyed being part of the community and lighting up for the festive season at our beautiful heritage home," Sue said.
Winning is not necessarily a case of having the biggest, brightest or most expensive decorations.
We all agree that the judging criteria is simply how much joy your labour of love brings to others. This could mean being inventive, quirky or by demonstrating sheer artistic brilliance.
This year, Belle Property's display features the Australian classic "The Magic Pudding".
"[It is] Norman Lindsay's best-known children's book, which he wrote in 1917," Sue explains. "It is the quintessential read about food, fun and adventure.
"A special thanks to the ladies from the craft group of Le Hamel RSL Aged Care, who created the most beautiful crochet plum puddings for the display."
The Belle Property / Port News Christmas Lights competition is open to our subscribers and non-subscribers alike. But you have to be on the tracker to be in the competition.
Anyone from the Hastings LGA can enter. That includes Laurieton, Wauchope, Port Macquarie and all parts in between.
All you need to do is email answers to the following questions to the attention of Editor Sue Stephenson, at portnews@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
We recommend doing this asap, so we can get the tracker looking bright and colourful for those already following the lights.
And just a tip: brightly decorated homes photograph best at twilight (of course!)
The winner and runner-up will be announced just before Christmas, online and in our final print edition for the year. The Port News will also have a prize for the runner-up.
