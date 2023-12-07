Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Free

Time to switch on the Port News & Belle Property Christmas lights competition

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated December 8 2023 - 7:33am, first published 1:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One of the best-dressed businesses in town is this year's sponsor of the Port News Christmas Lights tracker.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sue Stephenson

Sue Stephenson

Editor, North Coast NSW

Sue is an award-winning journalist and academic, and Editor of the Port Macquarie News and Macleay Argus

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.