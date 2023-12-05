About 60 passengers on board the Port Venture had to be transferred to shore after the cruise boat started taking on water midway through its lunch cruise on Tuesday, December 5.
Marine Rescue Port Macquarie ferried the men and women to shore near the Maritime Museum, which is next to the Hibbard Ferry ramp off Hastings River Drive.
The cruise boat was anchored in the middle of the Hastings River.
Commander Greg Davies told the Port News that the cruise boat's prop-shaft had broken loose, causing the ferry to take on water.
While the leak was slow, there were concerns it could get worse.
Once passengers were off the boat, Marine Rescue planned to tow it to its headquarters at Westport Park.
It is understood no-one was injured during the transfer.
Passengers and Probus club members told Port News reporter Mardi Borg that they were on their Christmas Party cruise.
Denise Franklin said "there was no panic" when they saw what was happening.
"The boat started going around in circles, and I didn't take much notice of it at first because I was having my lunch," she said. "But when I looked out I said... 'that doesn't look good'".
"It wasn't a big deal for us... it was all fun."
Ms Franklin said she felt sorry for the Port Venture company.
"Hopefully, they can go out again soon and they don't lose too much business."
