Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Passengers evacuated from Port Venture after it started taking on water mid-cruise

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated December 5 2023 - 5:49pm, first published 3:32pm
About 60 passengers on board the Port Venture had to be transferred to shore after the cruise boat started taking on water midway through its lunch cruise on Tuesday, December 5.

