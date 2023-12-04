GROUP Three Rugby League will seek a meeting with the Port Macquarie-Hastings Council to resolve a problem with ground availability for the start of the 2024 season.
Clubs at the annual meeting held at the Wingham Services Club voted to start the season earlier, but not extend the competition to 17 games, as moved by the Wingham club.
Group Three chief executive Mal Drury said Wingham did get support from some other clubs. Tigers treasurer Craig Martin was confident going into the meeting that he had the numbers, although it is understood the vote from the clubs was split at 4-4. The move then failed to get the necessary support from board members.
"Some clubs feel that we play enough football now,'' Mr Drury said.
"They did want to start earlier, because they reckon May is too late. But to finish in mid-September, as is desired, we'll have to add about three byes into the draw.''
He said at this stage the competition will kickoff on April 20 although he added that's not yet in place. Mr Drury had sent a proposed draw for the clubs to consider before the AGM. Here the first games for league tag, reserve and first grades would kickoff on May 4/5, with the grand final of all grades played on Saturday, September 14.
"It's thrown a spanner into the works a bit. We do have trouble with the Port Macquarie-Hastings Council because all their grounds are closed for maintenance until some time in April,'' he added.
"We'll organise a meeting with council to see what we can work out.''
Mr Drury added this will also impact on the Wauchope-based Hastings League.
He said grounds in the Lake Cathie-Laurieton, Wauchope and Port Macquarie are all under the control of Port Macquarie-Hastings Council.
Meanwhile there was one change to the group management committee, with long-servicing member Ian 'Charlie' Andrews from Taree stepping down. He has been replaced by Jamie Moorehead from Old Bar.
Geoff Kelly from Port Macquarie is chairman for a second term, with Warren Blissett from Forster vice chairman and Jarrod Woodhouse from Taree junior vice chairman.
Board members are Ellie Markezic (Wauchope), Michael Clarke (Burrell Creek), Jamie Moorehead (Old Bar) and Geoff Kerr (Wingham).
