Port Macquarie News
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Group 3: Port Macquarie's ground closures throw 'spanner in the works'

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated December 4 2023 - 2:18pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Group 3 board member Ellie Markezic, chief executive Mal Drury and chairman Geoff Kelly at the annual meeting held at Wingham. Picture Rick Kernick.
Group 3 board member Ellie Markezic, chief executive Mal Drury and chairman Geoff Kelly at the annual meeting held at Wingham. Picture Rick Kernick.

GROUP Three Rugby League will seek a meeting with the Port Macquarie-Hastings Council to resolve a problem with ground availability for the start of the 2024 season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.