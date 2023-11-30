This week was a blast.
I have spent the last four days at my favourite place; the one and only Point Plomer and there were so many breaks to pick from.
We surfed at Queens Head, Plomer Point and Racecourse with a mixed bag of results.
We all managed to score waves every day and we thoroughly enjoyed each other's company surfing, fishing and having a laugh around the camp fire telling stories from the last few years.
We had a surfing crew of 12-14 on Sunday night with all levels of surfing skills.
It was so nice seeing everyone of different ages getting along, talking about the waves, different boards and ideas for future adventures.
What an experience. It is one to lock in the vault.
Conditions this week, winds will be N-NE Friday and Saturday swinging to S-SW late Saturday into Sunday.
Swell will vary a fair bit 1.2-1.9M mostly from the south with water temp 17-19 degrees.
Lighthouse has amazing sand which has moved in with great conditions expected, so keep an eye out Friday and Saturday (December 1 and 2)
On Sunday December 3, Northwall might be a place to take a day trip with the family with banks down the beach.
Always remember when you go on a surf trip with all different people: "Sharing is caring, everyone is there to have fun."
