A Port Macquarie man accused of receiving and attempting to dispose of a stolen NRMA Isuzu D-MAX utility has pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified.
Telverne Williams, 33, appeared in Port Macquarie Local Court on May 31 via audio visual link from Clarence Correctional Centre.
The 33-year-old was arrested on April 20 when police stopped a vehicle on Hastings River Drive as part of their investigation into an alleged hit-run crash on Gordon Street, earlier in the week.
An 18-year-old female driver was injured in that accident when a vehicle police believe to be the stolen utility allegedly ran a red light and hit her vehicle before speeding off.
Police allege that Williams received and attempted to dispose of the D-MAX utility between 2pm and 6pm on Wednesday, April 19.
Williams is also charged with unlawfully obtain goods, including membership cards and registration plates, which had been located at a home in Port Macquarie.
He has pleaded not guilty to these charges.
At about 9.15am on April 20, police observed a vehicle travelling eastbound on Hastings River Drive, Port Macquarie.
Officers noted Williams was occupying the driver's seat of the vehicle. He was identified by his distinctive facial and neck tattoos.
As police followed the vehicle, it came to a stop on Hastings River Drive.
Police approached the driver's side window and arrested Williams, who they knew to be disqualified from driving.
The 33-year-old was taken to Port Macquarie Police Station and charged.
Williams appeared before Magistrate Peter Bugden on May 31 where he pleaded guilty to the driving while disqualified charge.
Magistrate Bugden sentenced him to jail for one month, which has already been served, and disqualified him from driving for six months.
The court heard that Williams' plea of not guilty to charges of receiving and disposing of stolen property and obtaining goods suspected of being stolen will be maintained.
The matter has been set down for hearing on July 25.
The hearing is expected to go for two hours.
The case against a woman charged with eight counts of obtaining goods suspected of being stolen and possessing a prohibited drug has been adjourned.
Heather Maree Waters, 40, did not appear before Magistrate Bugden when the case was mentioned on May 31 and was instead represented by her lawyer.
Waters was also arrested following the investigation into the hit-and-run accident on Gordon Street on April 18.
The court heard the defence has received the brief of evidence, but hasn't been able to contact Waters.
Magistrate Bugden adjourned the case until June 7.
Waters' bail is set to continue.
