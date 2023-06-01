Port Macquarie News
Man charged over stolen ute and crash, pleads guilty to driving while disqualified

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated June 1 2023 - 9:23pm, first published 4:00pm
Police seized a black Isuzu D-MAX in relation to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Gordon Street. Pictures supplied by Mid North Coast Police
Police seized a black Isuzu D-MAX in relation to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Gordon Street. Pictures supplied by Mid North Coast Police

A Port Macquarie man accused of receiving and attempting to dispose of a stolen NRMA Isuzu D-MAX utility has pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified.

