Make a Difference founder Erin Denham honoured for Outstanding Community Service

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated May 21 2023 - 10:15am, first published 10:00am
Founder of Make a Difference (MAD) Port Macquarie Erin Denham has received the Wayne Jackson Outstanding Community Service Award.

