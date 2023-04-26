Business Port Macquarie Executive Office Katherine Harris and President Alex Glen-Holmes at last year's awards. Picture by Liz Langdale
A record number of entries, 16 new businesses in the mix and almost 9500 popular votes; that's enough to show that Greater Port Macquarie has not just rebounded from COVID-19 but is a growing business hub.
"I just think people have really got behind the awards this year and really embraced it," Business Port Macquarie Executive Officer Katherine Harris said, after releasing the list of finalists.
"We've had so many new entries. The largest category was for new businesses with 16 entries covering health and fitness, retail, construction and cleaning."
The awards also attracted one of the highest number of popular votes - 9495.
Businesses were invited to enter in one industry category and in any of the excellence categories.
The excellence winners advance to the regional Business NSW awards.
The finalists represent the Port Macquarie Local Government Area, with the winners to be announced at a gala event at Panthers on May 20. The full list of those up for awards, follows.
1. Accommodation
Camp Jordan
Mansfield Estate
Mantra The Observatory
2. Automotive Services
Get Detailed by Joseph
3. Childcare, Education & Training
Andrew Lord | Blueprint Life Academy
Smartland Boutique Early Learning Port Macquarie
TG's Child Care
The Nature School
4. Community & Social Services
All Disability Plan Management
Liberty Domestic & Family Violence Specialist Services
Lifeline Mid Coast
Linked Community Services
5. Construction
Exquisite Glass
Pycon Homes
Thrumster Business Park
TV Magic
6. Creative Services & Communications
Cloud Concepts
Lucy Humphries Photography
RADIO 531
Scaramouche
7. Financial Services
Mortgage Choice - Kelly Carter
Strive Financial group
Unite Advisory
8. Food Production & Catering
Any Occasion Cakes & Party Food
Char Bar Catering
My Blue Tea
Soul Sister Grazing
9. Hair & Beauty Services
brows by willow
Plum Studio
Pure Lash and Beauty
VANITY Medi Spa
10. Health & Wellbeing
Goodwin Tennis
Port Medical Aesthetics Clinic
SMART Pilates
The Trauma Solution
11. Hotels, Clubs & Bars
Panthers Port Macquarie
Port City Bowling Club
The Tacking Point Tavern
Wauchope Country Club
12. Industry, Manufacturing & Engineering
BeautPress Pty Ltd - Port City Steel
Chicken Caravan
13. New Business
Amegilla Studios
Dovetail Transport & Fabrication
Rosewood Wild Therapy
The Propagation Station
14. Professional & Business Services (5 or less employees)
Belle Property
Dare 2 Care
Direction Accounting & Business Coaching
LPM - Love Project Management
15. Professional & Business Services (6 or more employees)
Colourworks
Men And Women At Work
One Agency Port Macquarie - Wauchope
Wiseberry Real Estate Port Macquarie
16. Restaurants & Cafes
Round & Round Coffee
Seasalt
The Chip Shop
The Hill Cafe
17. Retail (5 or less employees)
MidCoast Uniform Solutions
18. Retail (6 or more employees)
C2C Sports
Growers Market
Harvey Norman Computers Mobile Phones and Technology
Hastings Co-operative Ltd
19. Tourism & Attractions
Arts and Health Australia / Hello Koalas Sculpture Trail
Facade Escape Rooms
Port Adventure Cruises
WildNets Adventures
20. People's Choice
TBA
21. Woman in Business (Hastings Business Womens Network)
All Disability Plan Management - Jo Hollis
Any Occasion Cakes & Party Food - Maddie Wilson
Moorland Cottage Café - Christina Jones
Port Medical Aesthetics Clinic - Dr Kristy Kostalas
22. Community Impact Award - To Create a World Worth Living In
Port Macquarie EaTs
Self Seen
23. Excellence in Work Health & Safety
TBA
24. Outstanding Employee
Colourworks Australia (Claire Mathews)
Harvey Norman Computers Mobile Phones and Technology (Bobby Lee)
One Agency Port Macquarie - Wauchope (Emily Thorpe)
25. Outstanding Young Business Leader
brows by willow (Willow Rissel)
Mid North Coast Satellite & Antenna Services (Jacob Smith)
One Agency Port Macquarie - Wauchope (Tim Castro)
Port Smiles Dental (Jasmine Green)
26. Outstanding Business Leader
Direction Accounting & Business Coaching (David Ross)
Moorland Cottage Café (Christina Jones)
Port Medical Aesthetics Clinic (Kristy Kostalas)
The Nature School (Catherine Shaw)
27. Employer of Choice - Under 20 Employees
Moorland Cottage Cafe
One Agency Port Macquarie - Wauchope
Port Medical Aesthetics Clinic
28. Employer of Choice - Over 20 Employees
All Disability Plan Management
Colourworks
29. Excellence in Innovation
Arts and Health Australia / Hello Koalas Sculpture Trail
Brilliant-Online
Port Medical Aesthetics Clinic
Thrumster Business Park
31. Outstanding Community Organisation
Liberty Domestic & Family Violence Specialist Services