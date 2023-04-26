Port Macquarie News
Finalists named: record entries and huge popular vote in Business Port Macquarie awards

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated April 29 2023 - 3:13am, first published April 27 2023 - 9:26am
Business Port Macquarie Executive Office Katherine Harris and President Alex Glen-Holmes at last year's awards. Picture by Liz Langdale
A record number of entries, 16 new businesses in the mix and almost 9500 popular votes; that's enough to show that Greater Port Macquarie has not just rebounded from COVID-19 but is a growing business hub.

