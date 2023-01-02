Surf safety message issued after multiple Mid North Coast rescues

Surf lifesavers have issued a safety message for beachgoers after multiple rescues across the Mid North Coast since the start of the school holiday period.
According to Surf Life Saving Mid North Coast (SLSMNC), there have been 14 emergency call outs across the Mid North Coast since Wednesday, December 21.
There have been five incidents in the Port Macquarie-Hastings, four in the Camden Haven, three at South West Rocks, one at Crescent Head and one at Scotts Head.
Mid North Coast lifeguard coordinator James Turnham said there had been some days where they nearly had to call up more lifeguards to help manage the beaches.
An easterly swell of around 2.5 metres is creating dangerous rip conditions at majority of the coastal locations.
Mr Turnham said it's fortunate no one has drowned.
He said there's been a few rescues over the past week where a person would have been 'within seconds' of drowning.
Mr Turnham said unfortunately people are choosing to swim outside of patrolled beach locations and at unpatrolled beaches.
"We've had rescues pretty much everywhere," he said.
Lake Cathie, in the Camden Haven, is currently open to the ocean and it's creating attractive conditions for beachgoers.
However, Mr Turnham said the lake can be dangerous, due to strong currents.
"The lifeguards have had to do quite a number of rescues just in the lake," he said.
Mr Turnham thanked bystanders for helping to assist in rescues.
SLSMNC president Rod McDonagh said it's been an extremely busy start to the school holidays.
The volunteer members of the eight Mid North Coast surf life saving clubs have been providing beach patrols on weekends and public holidays since the start of the school holidays.
"With mostly fine weather the beaches have all had high visitation by locals and holidaymakers," he said.
Mr McDonagh advises beachgoers to swim at a patrolled beach and follow the directions of the lifesavers.
"The higher than normal number of emergency call-outs has ensured our members have been kept on our toes, with our clubs always being rescue ready for any situation that may arise," he said.
