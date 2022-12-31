Port Macquarie News

Port Macquarie businesses pitch in to start 2023 with a colourful bang

By Newsroom
Updated December 31 2022 - 8:30pm, first published 8:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Year's Eve fireworks are back on in Port Macquarie

Fireworks are again set to go off over the Hastings River on New Year's Eve, thanks to Business Port Macquarie and the support of several local businesses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.