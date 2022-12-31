Fireworks are again set to go off over the Hastings River on New Year's Eve, thanks to Business Port Macquarie and the support of several local businesses.
The best vantage points are anywhere along Town Green to Westport Park.
There'll be a family display at 9pm off Lady Nelson Wharf, followed by the big one at midnight, closer to Westport Park.
The NYE fireworks have been a long-standing tradition in Port Macquarie. But they were cancelled at the end of 2019 when Port Macquarie-Hastings Council voted to re-allocate the funds - much to the disappointment of locals.
Business Port Macquarie made the decision to step in and organise a celebration to mark the end of a busy year, and to kick off the new one for the community and Port Macquarie's many visitors.
Sponsors were also keen to thank the community for their support over the past few years.
Business Port Macquarie said this was a way that they could also give back.
The midnight fireworks have been sponsored by Hello Sailor and the 9pm family fireworks have been sponsored by Eire Constructions.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council also provided a grant under the Council Community Grants Program.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.