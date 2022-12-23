Port Macquarie News

Lake Cathie-Bonny Hills junior rugby league prepare to field under-18s for first-ever time in Group 3 in 2023

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
December 24 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Drewitt, Doug Toomey and Bailey Asbury didn't want to play anywhere else other than for Lake Cathie-Bonny Hills. Picture by Paul Jobber

Lake Cathie-Bonny Hills Junior Rugby League Football Club are going places.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.