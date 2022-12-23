Port Macquarie News

Greater Port Macquarie gets ready for peak holiday season tourist influx

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
December 23 2022 - 11:00am
Town Beach Motor Inn co-owner Peter Conliffe says more people are travelling now. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

Accommodation providers are looking forward to the peak holiday season free of COVID restrictions as the region prepares for a tourist influx.

