If you're planning on setting up your beach tent for a 'true blue' Aussie Christmas you might just get your wish.
According to Weatherzone data, temperatures across the Mid North Coast are set to heat up in time for Christmas Day on Sunday, December 25.
Weatherzone meteorologist Felix Levesque said a south-east trough would bring some showers to inland areas on the Mid North Coast from Thursday, December 22 until Christmas Eve on Saturday, December 24.
However, Mr Levesque said drier conditions should arrive by Christmas Day.
Temperatures are predicted to reach a maximum of 28 degrees for Port Macquarie and Laurieton. Kempsey has a maximum temperature of 30 degrees.
"Sunday (December 25) does look to be quite a beachy day, with the typical warmer temperatures and a little bit of a sea breeze in the afternoon, to bring cooler temperatures to the coastline," he said.
Mr Levesque said there is a slight chance of a showers for the coastal areas, but it looks to be a summery day in general.
Kempsey is more likely to receive a storm in the afternoon on Christmas Day, according to Weatherzone data.
"There's about a 30 to 40 per cent chance Kempsey will see some showers or perhaps a storm in the afternoon," Mr Levesque said.
However, Mr Levesque said that weather prediction could change as Christmas Day gets closer.
Port Macquarie ASL Lifeguards are reminding people to visit the Beach Safe app or website to see live updates on the status of their favourite beach.
