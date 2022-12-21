'It's like a tradition': story behind the impressive Timber Ridge Christmas light display

"I dedicate this house to the Griswold family Christmas... Drum roll please."
While Lance and Georgia Dunn's home at Timber Ridge in Port Macquarie might not have a "grand total of 25,000 imported Italian twinkle lights" like the National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation home, it's just as impressive.
The blue and white Christmas light display draws crowds of hundreds each December, with other residents along the quiet street also lighting up their homes to join in the Christmas festivities.
"We've been putting up the display since we moved to Timber Ridge six years ago," Mrs Dunn said.
"It's all Lance. He just loves how much joy it brings to everyone and how much joy it has brought to our own kids as well."
The "mammoth" light display, which wraps around the Dunn's corner home, takes three weeks to put up.
"It takes him a few weeks and he does it all by himself," Mrs Dunn said. "And he also has to chase the weather, so he has to be on the roof early in the morning or late at night."
There are a number of homes along Timber Ridge that are also decorated each year for Christmas, Mrs Dunn said it has progressively gotten bigger each year.
"There are others in the street who have always put up lights," she said. "Everyone has gotten into it and it's awesome. It's like a tradition now."
On December 17, one week before Christmas Eve at around 8pm, the usually quiet cul-de-sac was filled with families making the trip to see the street lit up by Christmas lights.
Children pointed in awe, while those a little bit older snapped photos of the display.
"I think people love it. There's always plenty of cars and everyone is always super grateful and happy," Mrs Dunn said.
"It just creates a really good feel in the street for the lead-up to Christmas.
"I remember Lance saying that there's not always a lot of good things or joy and he thinks it brings a smile to everyone and really enjoys doing it."
The lights will remain on until New Year's Day, with the pack-down taking about one week.
"We hope everyone keeps enjoying the lights up until Christmas," Mrs Dunn said.
