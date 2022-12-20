Port Macquarie News

Tony Pascoe excited about challenge of coaching Wauchope Blues in 2023

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated December 21 2022 - 4:50pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Incoming Wauchope Blues coach Tony Pascoe is excited about working with young centre Jarren Lester in 2023. Picture by Kurt Polock/Lighthouse Sports Photography

Incoming Wauchope Blues coach Tony Pascoe saw an opportunity to return to a familiar region too good to refuse.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.