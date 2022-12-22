A little girl who asked her parents two years ago if they could decorate their house, just like their neighbours were doing, has won our Christmas lights competition for 2022.
When given the okay, eight-year-old Capri Redmond used a graphic design program to choose her decorations and where they would go, leaving her mum Cindy to order them online.
"I didn't know if I wanted red or pink", the St Columba student said. "But I chose pink."
By adding lashings of white and silver, her Amethyst Way home looks like it's straight out of a child's fairytale (or a Swarovski commercial).
When the Port News dropped by on our drive around all entered homes, one person was seen clapping out their car window in appreciation.
So, for originality, thoughtfulness and pure aesthetics, Capri and her mum Cindy win $500 courtesy of Team Plews - Elders.
Hot on their heels with a warm rather than cool display, is Brenton Moore.
Brenton and his family have brought a glow to Laguna Place. Not only is their house dripping in gold, but so are all the street gutters, the street sign, bridge railing and wharf. (See photos above.)
Brenton wins $200 courtesy Port News.
And after a random draw by the Port News team, we are happy to be giving away three sets of vouchers courtesy of Kenny Little's Fruit and Veg, Munster Street Butchery and Bandwagon Cafe.
The winners of these are Wayne Salter of Blackman's Point Road; Sarah Burg of Waterview Close, Port Macquarie; and Kelly Turner of Mahogony Way, Wauchope.*
We know there are plenty of terrific displays out there in the community, but a big thanks to all those who sent in photos of their homes to add to our online tracker.
Don't forget to visit our Christmas lights tracker to see the location of these winning properties and all the others lights from around the region.
*The last two addresses of the randomly drawn prizes were accidentally ommitted from the print copy of today's Port News.
