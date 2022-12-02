Port Macquarie News
Updated

Missing five-year-old Port Macquarie boy Mirakye Walker found safe and well

By Newsroom
Updated December 5 2022 - 10:15am, first published December 2 2022 - 5:06pm
Mirakye Walker. Picture supplied by NSW Police

Update

