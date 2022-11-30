Port Macquarie News
Comment

Letters to the Editor: Salvation Army's Christmas message

By Major Bruce Harmer
Updated November 30 2022 - 10:23pm, first published 10:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture, the Salvation Army

Christmas is one of the busiest times of the year for The Salvos.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.