Seven gardens are set to open to the public in a celebration of Comboyne's creative landscape.
Three village gardens and four rural gardens will welcome visitors during the Gardenista festival on the new dates of Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13 after three postponements.
Creative Comboyne Association has organised the festival of gardens, food, wine, beer, art and community.
Gardenista, which represents the next generation of open gardens on the plateau, will deliver an economic benefit to the village.
Creative Comboyne Association treasurer Tim Connell said Comboyne relied on weekend visitors spending money in the township.
Gardenista supporters are encouraged to explore the village and surrounds, as well as spend time discovering the participating gardens.
The village gardens range from a backyard rainforest to a garden combining rare and interesting plants and quirky art, to a sunny garden featuring succulents and old fashioned roses.
The rural gardens include a colourful hillside garden, historic garden of mature trees, roses, cool climate shrubs and flowers, and another garden featuring about 80 star anise trees.
Two Busway shuttle buses will run on a continuous loop. Gardenista tickets are available online at Eventbrite.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
