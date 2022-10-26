Are you seeing our breaking news alerts and weekly newsletter? Even if you're already a subscriber, sign-up for your free news updates here: portnews.com.au/newsletters/
Bago Maze has won a National Landscape Architecture Award in a nod to its clever design.
Landscape architect Ian Mobbs went to Brisbane to accept the award in the Small Projects category at the Australian Institute of Landscape Architects (AILA) 2022 National Awards.
"I'm very happy and also quite surprised as well. I didn't realise we would be competitive at a national level," Mr Mobbs said.
The latest accolade comes after the maze won the 2022 NSW Landscape Architecture Award for Tourism.
Bago Maze and Winery posted on social media to say they were proud and excited to be named as the National Landscape Architecture Award winner for Small Projects.
"Bago Maze has been Ian's ongoing project since 2006," they said.
"With time and effort, he has transformed it from a sketched plan into the magical hedge maze it is today."
Mr Mobbs grew up on the family's Herons Creek property and said the idea of creating the maze at Bago Maze & Winery was to help draw visitors to the family business.
He studied landscape architecture in Canberra.
The plants which formed the hedges took six years to grow.
They were planted in 2006 before the hedge maze officially opened to the public in 2012.
The Australian Institute of Landscape Architects (AILA) 2022 National Awards celebrate 40 exemplary projects including green infrastructure, public open spaces, play, health, education and tourism spaces, and gardens.
AILA president Claire Martin said Australians understand the need to connect to each other and their environment.
She said this stems from factors like COVID-19, a growing mental and physical health crisis, and the climate and biodiversity emergency.
"People want where they live to improve their quality of life, their physical and mental health, and the health of Australia's waterways, habitats and wildlife," she said.
"Landscape architects work everyday to design the sort of spaces and places that deliver these social, cultural, environmental and economic benefits."
The winners were selected from a pool of state winners across 17 categories and were announced at an event in Brisbane on October 14.
