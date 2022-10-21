Port Macquarie News

Evidence brief completed in case of elderly Camden Haven man accused of sexual touching

Mardi Borg
Mardi Borg
Updated October 21 2022 - 5:31am, first published 5:30am
Port Macquarie Courthouse

Prosecutors have finalised their brief of evidence against an elderly Camden Haven man accused of aggravated sexual touching.

