Residents have more knowledge of water and wastewater operations thanks to tours during National Water Week.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council relaunched its free community facility tours to celebrate the week.
The tour at Port Macquarie Recycled Water Treatment Plant provided insights into how water moves from the catchment to the tap; what happens after the drain, with a focus on wastewater; and renewing the cycle.
Council's education team leader Dette Gammon said it was helpful for residents to hear from people on the ground.
"They can see how the process works and how council plays their part in keeping us secure in our water and our sewers running well, and they can learn how they can play their part," she said.
Council's group manager utilities planning and design Cameron Hawkins, echoed that message.
He said National Water Week was a good opportunity to promote the council's work.
Mr Hawkins said the tours allowed residents to gain an understanding and appreciation of what happened in the background of council's water and wastewater operations.
Community behaviours can also assist.
"The community play a part in water efficiency, what gets flushed down the drain and how they use water," he said.
Mr Hawkins said water security and upgraded infrastructure is a key priority for the community and as such is a priority for the council with several large scale projects in the works.
He said while the construction of a new bulk water treatment plant at Cowarra Dam will ensure the security of the supply, the council is also investing heavily into its water network infrastructure to ensure it can deliver drinking water to its communities.
There is also a focus around investigating less rainfall dependent options.
The water security plan also involves investigating innovative technologies, like smart meters, leak detection and in-home water recycling, to help improve water efficiency.
National Water Weeks runs until Sunday, October 23.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
