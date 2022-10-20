Port Macquarie News

Community tours show how Port Macquarie's water and wastewater treatment works

By Lisa Tisdell
Updated October 20 2022 - 11:17pm, first published 10:00pm
Operator in charge of Port Macquarie Wastewater Treatment Plant David King (third from left) explains how the John Fraser Place facility works to tour participants Andrew Last, Cathie McKenna and Lynda Parry. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

Residents have more knowledge of water and wastewater operations thanks to tours during National Water Week.

