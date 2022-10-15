Old Holden cars turned heads in Port Macquarie on Saturday, October 15.
About 30 old Holdens travelled along a route that included the Oxley Highway, Gordon Street, the town centre, Pacific Drive through to Tacking Point Lighthouse, Ocean Drive and Lake Road.
The drive was all part of Hastings Old Holdens Car Club of NSW Classic Cruise and show and shine event.
Hastings Old Holdens Car Club of NSW secretary Mick Brownlow said the club's slogan was driven, not hidden.
And so, about 30 cars were showcased in the drive through Port Macquarie as part of the car show.
"A lot of people see our cars and wave," Mr Brownlow said.
The rest of the day went ahead at Port Macquarie Racecourse with a display of almost 70 cars from the FX Holden through to the VP Commodore.
NSW SES Port Macquarie Unit staged demonstrations including volunteers showcasing their road crash rescue skills.
Money raised at the event will go to support the NSW SES Port Macquarie Unit and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
