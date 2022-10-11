Port Macquarie News
Hastings River District Cricket Association faces ongoing battle to keep cricket relevant ahead of upcoming summer

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated October 11 2022 - 12:15am, first published 12:13am
How good would it be to have Sydney Thunder legspinner and Port Macquarie cricketer Jono Cook turn up and play a handful of weekend games throughout the season?

Over the last five years, player and team numbers have dropped off significantly for Hastings cricket.

Sports Journalist

