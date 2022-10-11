The NRMA has welcomed a decision to bring back warning signs alerting drivers to all mobile speed cameras in NSW.
The signs will make a return from January 1, 2023 after a state government U-turn.
The warning signs were removed in 2020. That led to community concerns about revenue raising.
The state government later announced a further change with signs to appear on the rooftop of mobile speed camera vehicles but drivers still had no advance warning.
The latest development will result in the placement of portable warning signs before and after all mobile speed camera sites across the state from January 1, 2023 to enhance driver awareness of enforcement.
NRMA spokesperson Peter Khoury welcomed the decision, describing the warning signs as an important education tool.
He said the signs gave drivers an opportunity to check their behaviour.
Mr Khoury said the NRMA supported the use of the cameras, but it supported them with the warning signs.
Lighthouse Beach Driving School owner Tania Ross, a former police officer, has 17 years' experience as a driving instructor.
"It [signage] is probably fairer for the community but I believe do the right thing and you have nothing to worry about," she said.
Minister for Metropolitan Roads Natalie Ward said the government had listened to the community on this important issue.
"Ensuring our local roads are as safe as possible for pedestrians and motorists is an absolute priority for this government," Mrs Ward said.
"Speed cameras play an important role in keeping commuters safe by reducing fatalities across our road network, including at high risk areas."
She said the additional warning signs will help educate drivers in real time, giving them advanced warning to slow down at these high-risk points of our road network.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said mobile speed cameras are about ensuring motorists are driving safely and to the speed limit.
"We have had a number of instances where mobile speed cameras have parked behind trees or poles, making it difficult for drivers to be alert to a mobile speed camera operating in the area," Mr Farraway said.
"I want motorists to slow down, drive to the speed limit and get home to their families safely."
Mr Farraway said displaying warning signs sends a message to motorists to slow down.
"We have heard loud and clear from the community on this issue, which is why we are making these important changes," he said.
