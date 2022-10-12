The future of the Port Macquarie Squash Club is currently on shaky grounds as the Palm Court Motor Inn looks to transform the town's last remaining squash courts into 10 new motel rooms.
In August 2022, the owners of the Palm Court Motor Inn advised members and players that a Development Application had been submitted to Port Macquarie-Hastings Council and the club should prepare for the closure sometime after mid-2023.
Palm Court Motor Inn owner Ian Francis said the 10 new motel rooms is designed to meet the demand of the growing town.
"At this stage it's with the council, but we believe the town is vibrant and growing, and it's our hope to accommodate that demand," he said. "There is a shortage of short-term accommodation here at the moment, particularly CBD short-term accommodation.
"Nothing is set in stone, we're hoping that by next year we have more details, but at the moment it's all still early doors.
"We've been in contact with the squash club to make sure they have plenty of notice, and hopefully they have enough time to find another suitable place."
While the plans come as a needed fix to the local shortage of short-term accommodation, it was devastating news for the squash club, brining many members to the point of tears with the thought of such a vibrant club of 42 years being destined for the pages of Port Macquarie history.
Life Member and Club Patron Warren Turner has played in over 100 of the 114 Club competitions since 1981. He and other club members have raised concerns regarding the impact the closure will have on the regional squash community, both current and future players of the sport.
With the recent closures of Laurieton and Kempsey courts, the nearest squash centres are now Coffs Harbour and Old Bar, leaving an estimated 1000 plus social, junior and competition squash players with little to no alternative but to hang up their racquets for the last time.
Everybody remembers the infamous "Under-Arm Bowling" incident against the New Zealand Cricket team on February 1, 1981, but few know that just 10 days later another significant part of sports history was unfolding here in Port Macquarie.
A group of squash players placed an obscure advert in the Port Macquarie News, asking for locals to start a squash competition in the Palm Court Squash Complex. With high hopes and low expectations, this ad was the beginning of one of the longest running and most successful sporting clubs on the Mid North Coast.
Squash has thrived for over 42 years as a Wednesday night fixture for players in the tri-annual men's competition and almost 20 years for the strong Tuesday night mixed social men's and women's competition.
From Legal Firms to Landscapers, local business sponsor numbers have grown to 123 as Palm Court Men's Squash Club looks forward to its 115th Competition in 2023.
The Complex plays host to annual events, including the Port Macquarie Open, Roy Frost Tournament, the NSW Clinic/One Day Junior Tournament and the Christmas Classic.
In 2021, Port Macquarie Squash registered as a Not-for-Profit Incorporation with a vision to revitalise the game of squash on the Mid North Coast.
Competition memberships have increased by 45% over the past year as more people discover the health and social benefits associated with arguably, the most cognitively challenging game on the planet.
In 2022, successful grant submissions totalling $20,000 from NSW Office of Sport and Hastings Council were secured to repair and refurbish the Palm Court Squash Complex and launch a grass roots Junior Program.
Twenty-seven youngsters, aged six to 17, signed up for the first Junior Competition in June for a 16-week training and round robin contest.
The Junior initiative successfully gained over 100 students from local High Schools to play squash as an elective sport.
An even bigger and more exciting junior squash competition starts in Term 4.
Port Macquarie Squash Club President Glenn Sawtell said the closure of the courts is a "tragic twist for squash" in the local area, but hopes to move move forward with Port Macquarie-Hastings Council to secure new courts for the club.
"Port Macquarie Squash and its members are dedicated and focused on securing a future for squash in the region and talks will commence this week with Hastings Council," Mr Sawtell said.
"Availability of suitable public land along with the feasibility of Council involvement and contribution towards this project will be among the topics discussed."
Mr Sawtell said the project has the potential to increase tourism and create jobs in Port Macquarie.
"We are planning a state-of-the-art multi-sport facility, designed to attract and host elite level national and international squash events and players."
"We plan to continue our efforts to develop local player numbers and promote the considerable opportunities and pathways available for juniors and adults alike," Mr Sawtell said.
