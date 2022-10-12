Port Macquarie News

Future of Port Macquarie Squash in doubt with region's last remaining courts set to close

By Newsroom
Updated October 12 2022 - 11:42pm, first published 10:00pm
The Port Macquarie Squash Club is sending out an S.O.S (Save Our Squash) to the community as Palm Court Motor Inn prepares to close the last remaining squash courts. Picture supplied

The future of the Port Macquarie Squash Club is currently on shaky grounds as the Palm Court Motor Inn looks to transform the town's last remaining squash courts into 10 new motel rooms.

