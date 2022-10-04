New Zealand Warriors star Josh Curran is under investigation surrounding allegations of an incident at a Port Macquarie licensed premises over the weekend.
The National Rugby League Integrity Unit and the Warriors have been made aware of the incident and have started their investigation.
Warriors chief executive Cameron George confirmed knowledge of the incident involving Curran at a licensed premises in a statement posted on the NRL club's website on Tuesday afternoon (October 4).
"The club wishes to advise that the incident has been reported to the NRL Integrity Unit and will now await any further information from the NRL investigation," the statement read.
The Warriors refused to reveal any further detail regarding the nature of the alleged incident.
The Mid North Coast Police District said they have been made aware of an alleged assault at a nightclub on William Street, Port Macquarie, about 3am on Sunday (October 2) and are currently investigating the incident.
In a statement provided to the Port News, NSW Police media confirmed a teenage boy had received facial injuries as a result of the alleged incident.
Investigations into this incident are continuing. As part of their inquiries, investigators are interviewing numerous witnesses and reviewing CCTV from the nightclub and surrounds.
Police urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000
