New Zealand Warriors star Josh Curran under investigation from NRL Integrity Unit surrounding incident in Port Macquarie

By Newsroom
Updated October 4 2022 - 11:20pm, first published 5:20am
Josh Curran. Picture: supplied

New Zealand Warriors star Josh Curran is under investigation surrounding allegations of an incident at a Port Macquarie licensed premises over the weekend.

