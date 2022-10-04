Port Macquarie News
NSWRL and NRL sign off on junior rugby league changes with tackle banned and competitive matches start from under-13s

Paul Jobber
Paul Jobber
October 4 2022 - 8:03am
By 2026, under a new proposal signed off on by the NRL, competitive junior rugby league matches will start at under-13s. Picture: Paul Jobber

Competitive rugby league matches will be abolished until under-13s while tackling will be banned until midway through under-7s across the next four years in a shake-up set to move the goalposts in junior rugby league.

