Port Macquarie News
Watch

Large pod of killer whales put on a rare show off Port Macquarie

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated October 4 2022 - 4:19am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Holiday makers aboard Port Jet Cruise Adventures whale watching boat had the experience of a lifetime on Monday (October 3) morning after spotting a pod of between eight and 12 killer whales off Port Macquarie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.