Meet the locals: Port Macquarie artist Gayle Rovere

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
October 3 2022 - 11:00pm
Port Macquarie resident Gayle Rovere was at Shelly Beach on Monday, October 3. Picture by Liz Langdale

Port Macquarie resident Gayle Rovere enjoys sketching by the sea at the prime location of Shelly Beach.

