Port Macquarie resident Gayle Rovere enjoys sketching by the sea at the prime location of Shelly Beach.
The Port Macquarie Art and Craft Centre treasurer is a former mathematics teacher from Ipswich in Queensland.
On Monday, October 3 Ms Rovere was sketching an art installation which had been set up at Shelly Beach to highlight Labour Day.
Henry Field, who is another Port Macquarie Art and Craft Centre member, also attended.
The art installation had been created by Rick Thomson-Jones who is a regular beach-goer.
Ms Rovere said she's travelled a lot but believes Port Macquarie is the best place to live in the world.
She discovered the town after her nephew sadly passed away. She attended his ceremony at Shelly Beach.
The natural environments in the town can be beneficial for mental health and wellbeing, Ms Rovere says.
"The blue sky, the blue sea and the ocean air.
"You can just feel it doing you good."
Ms Rovere said all the beaches are very different but each are special.
She credited Port Macquarie with having premium weather conditions.
"(We've) probably got the best weather in the world," she said.
When asked if she would like to see any improvements to Port Macquarie, Ms Rovere said 'we're incredibly lucky'.
"Especially if we're doing something like sketching outside," she said.
"It's just the most beautiful place."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.