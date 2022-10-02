Port Macquarie News

Rawdon Island Bridge rehabilitation works reach final stages

By Newsroom
Updated October 3 2022 - 3:39am, first published October 2 2022 - 10:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rawdon Island Bridge rehabilitation works reach the last stages. Picture supplied by PMHC

Port Macquarie Hastings Council is preparing to enact the last stage of works under the Rawdon Island Bridge rehabilitation project, marking the end of critical repairs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.