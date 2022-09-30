Port Macquarie News

Grand opening of independent living apartments for Garden Village community celebrated

By Newsroom
Updated September 30 2022 - 1:48am, first published 1:30am
The ribbon was cut at the grand opening by Garden Village resident Phyllis Goodwin, Site Manager from BESIX Watpac Jack Walton and Retirement Living manager Sarah Ogilvie. Picture supplied

New apartments for retirement living, aged care, disability and homecare service Garden Village were official opened yesterday (September 29) expanding the independent living occupancy at the not for profit.

