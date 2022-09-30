Port Macquarie News

Magistrate's warning for Kendall man who led police on chase through creek

By Ruby Pascoe
Updated September 30 2022 - 4:16pm, first published 5:00am
Port Macquarie Courthouse. File picture

A Kendall man has been handed an aggregate sentence of 16 months jail, with a backdated non-parole period of eight months, for a string of offences including resisting arrest and assaulting police.

