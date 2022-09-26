One-punch accused held at Silverwater following death of former pro surfer Chris Davidson

A South West Rocks man charged over the death of former professional surfer Chris Davidson has been moved to Sydney's Silverwater jail.
Grant Alec Coleman, 42, the younger brother of Waratahs coach Darren Coleman, was excused from appearing in person or via video link when the case was mentioned in Kempsey Local Court on Monday, September 26.
Coleman is accused of delivering the blow that killed the former champion, during an alleged assault outside the South West Rocks Country Club about 11pm on Saturday (September 24).
He is charged with assault causing death and intentionally choke person without consent.
Police said emergency services were called to Sportsmans Way after reports a man had been punched to the face outside a licensed premises and had fallen to the ground, hitting his head on the pavement.
Police found Mr Davidson, 45, unconscious outside the club.
He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Kempsey Hospital where he died a short time later.
Coleman was represented by his lawyer James Janke, who described the case as a "serious matter".
Court documents show that between 9pm and 11.05pm on September 24, Coleman "did intentionally choke Chris Davidson".
Coleman also allegedly assaulted Mr Davidson between 11pm and 11.05pm on September 24 by "hitting a part of his body", court documents show.
Mr Janke did not apply for bail on behalf of his client and it was formally refused.
Magistrate Scott Nash has ordered a brief to be served by November 21, with the case returning to Kempsey Local Court on November 23 for brief status.
Coleman remains behind bars at Silverwater Correctional Complex.
