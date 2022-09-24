Port Macquarie News

Port City Breakers defeat Old Bar Pirates in 2022 Group 3 rugby league grand final

Updated September 27 2022 - 12:16am, first published September 24 2022 - 7:24am
Port City celebrate while a downcast Old Bar Pirates reflect after the Group 3 rugby league grand final, won 20-12 by the Breakers. Photo: Lighthouse Sports Photography/Kurt Polock

Minor premiers Port City Breakers overcame the second-half sin-binning of lock forward Chris Piper to score the final 18 points of the match on the way to a 20-12 Group 3 rugby league grand final victory on Saturday (September 24).

