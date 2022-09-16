Port Macquarie News

Mid North Coast had one of the largest rises in domestic violence, data shows

By Emily Walker
Updated September 16 2022 - 7:16am, first published 5:30am
Reports to police of domestic violence related assaults have increased according to BOCSAR statistics. Picture supplied

The NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOCSAR) has released new statistics that show police reports of domestic violence assault increased by 11 per cent in the five years leading to June 2022.

