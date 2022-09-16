The NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOCSAR) has released new statistics that show police reports of domestic violence assault increased by 11 per cent in the five years leading to June 2022.
The Mid North Coast had one of the largest increases of domestic violence related assault with reports increasing by 36 per cent over that period.
In comparison, other major offences such as break and enter non-dwellings and stealing offences had decreased.
BOCSAR executive director Jackie Fitzgerald said that the pandemic had wildly disrupted criminal behaviour resulting in unprecedented falls in crime across NSW
"The COVID-19 crime reduction has delivered huge benefits to the volume of property offences," she said.
"Unfortunately, however violent crimes generally have not fallen.
Police reports of domestic assault and sexual offences were already increasing before the pandemic and that hasn't changed."
The statistics also revealed that 258 cases of domestic violence related assault was recorded in the Port-Macquarie Hastings LGA between June 2021 and June 2022.
Liberty Domestic and Family Violence Specialist Services acting CEO Michelle Parkers said that over the past two financial years, the organisation has supported more than 2000 women and their children experiencing domestic and family violence.
"Both the incidents and complexity of violence has been increasing and many women are reporting abuse for the first time," Ms Parker said.
"The increase in domestic and family violence has been called the "shadow pandemic", and we know that COVID related pressures such as financial hardship, lockdowns and isolation, are contributing factors of abuse.
Locally, this has been compounded by the local housing crisis, which has left many women with no alternative than to remain with the perpetrator of abuse or face homelessness."
Ms Parker said that is was important to remember that domestic and family violence is not just physical assault but can also take forms of emotional, physical, verbal and social abuse.
Need help? If you or anyone you know is in need call the National Sexual Assault, Domestic and Family Violence Counselling Service on 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) or Lifeline 131 114
