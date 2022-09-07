Port Macquarie News

Climate change costs $1500 per household

By Farid Farid
Updated September 7 2022 - 5:33pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW's February-March floods are estimated to have cost the economy $5.28 billion. (Jason O'BRIEN/AAP PHOTOS)

Deadly floods and natural disasters this year have cost each Australian household $1532, a new report has found.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.