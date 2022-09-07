Recreation along a stretch of coastline, coupled with infrastructure, will be examined thanks to a grant of more than $66,000.
The state government grant to Port Macquarie-Hastings Council will result in analysis of recreation along the beaches from Port Macquarie's Town Beach to Pilot Beach in the Camden Haven.
Advertisement
Minister for Local Government Wendy Tuckerman said the study was also about looking at existing infrastructure and infrastructure needs of the community.
The process will result in greater insights into the coastline's use patterns and suitability of infrastructure to support recreation.
"Council will be able to better understand what makes foreshore and water-based activities popular in Port Macquarie and how to manage and mitigate any ecological impacts recreation might have on the fragile shoreline," Mrs Tuckerman said.
Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams said the beaches were popular for recreation.
"We have some of the most stunning beaches and foreshores in NSW so it is little wonder why visitors and locals want it protected to ensure the natural splendour is maintained for generations to come," she said.
Mayor Peta Pinson welcomed the funding.
"The coastline is incredibly important to our community," she said. "It is where, even in the winter months, we spend much of our time."
The funding is through the state government's Coastal and Estuaries Grants Program which provides technical and financial support to assist councils manage the coastal zone.
The program aims to increase the resilience of coastal communities and implement measures to improve the health of estuaries.
The state government contributes $2 for every $1 from local government.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.