Port Macquarie News

Recreation along beaches from Town Beach to Pilot Beach under the microscope

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated September 7 2022 - 9:52am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Peta Pinson, deputy mayor Adam Roberts, Minister for Local Government Wendy Tuckerman and Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams are pleased with the funding. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

Recreation along a stretch of coastline, coupled with infrastructure, will be examined thanks to a grant of more than $66,000.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.