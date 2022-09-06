Port Macquarie News

Port Macquarie Magpies swoop in to steal AFL North Coast grand final from the Coffs Harbour Breakers

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated September 6 2022 - 4:11am, first published 2:00am
Port Macquarie Magpies have won the AFL North Coast grand final. Picture by Brad Greenshields

In a very wet and muddy game, the Port Macquarie Magpies have swooped in to steal the AFL North Coast grand final from the Coffs Harbour Breakers after clawing their way to a lead in the final moments of the game.

