In a very wet and muddy game, the Port Macquarie Magpies have swooped in to steal the AFL North Coast grand final from the Coffs Harbour Breakers after clawing their way to a lead in the final moments of the game.
The minor premiers got off to a strong start and were in a comfortable lead halfway through the third quarter before the Magpies turned their attack up a notch and got back-to-back goals to close the margin to 27-24.
Heading into the final quarter, the wet conditions began to work in Port's favour as a slippery ball tumbled through the posts to give them the lead for the first time in the game.
Despite the Breakers' last-minute attempts to score more points, it was the Magpies who eventually took out the 2022 premiership after defeating the Breakers 4.7 (31) to 4.4 (28).
Port's premiership success has been almost a decade in the making after the Magpies won their last AFL North Coast premiership in 2013
It's been a challenging season for the Magpies, who have overcome cancelled and transferred games that only saw them play six matches at home for the entire season.
They also played the fewest matches of any team in the competition which included a transferred match played in a paddock up at Nana Glen.
In the lead up to the game, co-coach Brayden Saggers told the Port News that the ability to overcome that sort of adversity had them well primed for a crack at ending the club's near-decade-long premiership drought.
The Magpies will now be basking in the 2022 premiership glory after winning against the team that defeated them in the 2019 grand final.
