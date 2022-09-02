Port Macquarie News

Severe weather warning cancelled for Mid North Coast, Lord Howe expecting high seas

By Newsroom
Updated September 3 2022 - 11:48pm, first published September 2 2022 - 9:27pm
A screenshot from the BoM. Go to satview.bom.gov.au for live updates

The Bureau of Meteorology has cancelled its severe weather warning for the Mid North Coast and Northern Rivers while Lord Howe Island is still expecting powerful seas up to eight metres.

