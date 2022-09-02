Severe weather warning cancelled for Mid North Coast, Lord Howe expecting high seas

The Bureau of Meteorology has cancelled its severe weather warning for the Mid North Coast and Northern Rivers while Lord Howe Island is still expecting powerful seas up to eight metres.
In an update shortly after 9am Sunday (September 4), the bureau said the low pressure system 400 km east of Cape Byron will continue to move to the southeast, away from the coast.
This has led to an easing in the southerly winds with damaging wind gusts no longer expected.
A separate severe weather warning for damaging surf remains current between Coffs Harbour and Cape Byron.
Lord Howe Island
Lord Howe Island is expecting damaging wind and powerful seas as the deep and intense low responsible for this weekend's gale force weather passes just north of the island.
The Bureau of Meteorology says the low pressure system will bring more rain, and winds averaging 65km/h to 75 km/h. Gusts of more than 100 km/h are
possible.
The greatest risk of these damaging
winds is during the afternoon and early evening as the winds tend south to
southeasterly.
Significant wave heights exceeding five metres are likely to
develop and continue until Monday afternoon.
Heights of eight metres are possible during late this afternoon or
evening.
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500.
In life-threatening situations call triple zero (000) immediately.
