Investigation into alleged on-field and off-field vilification in Coastal Premier League

An investigation has begun into an alleged instance of vilification between two players in the Northern Storm and Macleay Valley Rangers Coastal Premier League fixture last week.
Football Mid North Coast chairman Lance Fletcher and general manager Bruce Potter have both confirmed a complaint has been made by one of the players from the two teams involved.
"We've started the investigation. It's a code of conduct matter so we're waiting on the other side to respond and it will go through the normal judiciary process," Mr Potter said.
At this stage they won't reveal which side is being investigated however the Coffs Harbour-based Northern Storm has confirmed one of their players was allegedly targeted.
Complicating the matter is that neither the on-field referee or sideline officials heard what is alleged to have been said at Rangers Park.
Mr Potter said the matter would be taken seriously and if any player was found to be responsible for racial vilification, the relevant penalty would be handed down.
"We have prosecuted a number of [code of conduct] matters successfully over the last couple of years, but when the referee doesn't hear it, it can be difficult," he said.
"If he does hear it, our investigation can commence straight away."
Northern Storm president Craig Caruana said the club had reviewed all video footage, photographs and official statements from various players and officials from their club.
"In our opinion there is no doubt that [the player] was abused or racially abused and that we support the player. In our opinion the matter needs to be investigated and there needs to be some action," he said.
"It's a serious allegation and is not one that our club or player would make lightly."
Caruana said it was important for the club "not to stand for it" and a number of other Coastal Premier League clubs had reported experiencing similar problems at the same venue.
"If we allow it to happen and not support any player, whether it's ours or someone else's, then we're just as guilty as the person or persons that do that sort of thing," he said.
Rangers president Emma Tamblyn said the club was aware an investigation had commenced into the alleged incident.
"Nothing has been proven. All we know is the comments they made about our club that were very inappropriate and not okay," she said.
Tamblyn, however, is not aware of any other similar incidents involving the club in her 10-year association with the Rangers.
"I've been a player since I was a kid and I've been involved with the senior teams for years. The first year I played senior football with Rangers would have been in 2009-2010 if not before that," she said.
Two Storm players were sent from the field in the match which Tamblyn claimed happened before any alleged verbal stoush.
