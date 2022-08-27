Port Macquarie News
Watch

Hastings Valley Vikings send Hamish and Adam McCormack out with 2022 Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union premiership

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated August 28 2022 - 5:24am, first published August 27 2022 - 7:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Mccormack, Lyndon Gale and Adam McCormack. Picture: Paul Jobber

Hastings Valley Vikings only led for a minute or two, but it was long enough for them to steal a gripping 36-34 Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union grand final victory on August 27.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.