There are some striking similarities between Lake Cathie Raiders' 2022 and 1992 Hastings League seasons.
From where they sink their post-game beers to the amount of wins generated on the scoreboard, the Raiders are making some progress.
Thirty years after being 'born' at Lake Cathie Bowling Club, the Raiders returned there for the later part of this season following renovations at Lake Cathie Tavern.
In 1992, the Raiders only won four or five games all year although they were the small steps that needed to be taken on the path to the club's inaugural premiership in 2012 when they belted Lower Macleay in the decider.
And while they're still a few seasons off being a genuine contender, they're again on the right path.
President Shane Franklin said captain Jarid Bruen believed their 2012 side would have given this year's competition a genuine shake.
"You know what 'Brewy' is like; he reckons it's one of the better sides he's played in and they would have smoked any team this year with that team," Franklin said.
And while the Raiders will miss the playoffs this year, they have again made some steps forward with four wins to their name ahead of Sunday's Old Boys Day clash with Comboyne.
Franklin said it was "nice fit" for the club to spend some time back at the bowlo post-game after the wheel had turned full circle.
"We were formed at Lake Cathie Bowling Club in 1992 and 30 years later we're back here so it's a nice fit being back here while the renos are on," Franklin said.
Club co-founders Barry Drewitt and Tony Leayr played an important role in the club's inception and they will be front and centre on Sunday afternoon.
"They're an integral part of getting the club formed and have been in the area for 60 years," Franklin said.
The Raiders believe they could be premiership contenders within the next couple of years as a result of a stable foundation that has been laid by which they can continue to build on.
"[A premiership in the next two years] is where we're aiming for," Franklin said.
"We were easily a 90 percent better team this year than what we were last year and off the field we're doing the right things and now it's starting to show on the field.
"We'll keep chipping away, keep building nicely and the community has really bought into what we're doing as you can see by our home crowds every week."
Franklin admitted their first season back in the competition in 2021 provided a starting point along with a mixed bag of results.
But through the addition of coach Jayden Ehsman he believes they're heading in the right direction.
"Jaydo's brought a lot of professionalism to the club; our younger boys all respect him and they all trust him so he will be with us for years to come that's for sure," Franklin said.
"We're building."
