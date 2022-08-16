Stem cell therapy program could give Reid Mowle the gift of better sight

A potentially life changing overseas stem cell therapy program could give a Port Macquarie boy better eyesight.
Reid Mowle is just like any other two-year-old boy.
Advertisement
He's walking, he's talking and he's taking his regular naps when he can.
But Reid was diagnosed with rare conditions septo-optic dysplasia and optic nerve hypoplasia, which have left him without sight.
His is one of 54 currently diagnosed cases in Australia.
Now, after being accepted into a stem cell therapy program at Beike Better Being Hospital in Thailand, Reid could regain some of his vision.
On its website, Beike describes itself as "the world's largest stem cell provider focusing on the research, development, and clinical translation of adult stem cells"
Usually the process to repair optic nerves involves injecting stem cell treatment directly in the eye but because Reid is so young, the injection will instead go into his spine.
His mother Sarah Hardy said that the treatment is occurring so young, so that it can help with his development and learning.
"He's starting to explore with braille and his cane and things like that," she said.
"We don't want to make him go through that if he doesn't need to use it later on."
There is no guarantee that the treatment will provide Reid with full vision or even just greater light perception but Ms Hardy feels hopeful.
"Even if Reid gets to 18 and we've tried every single thing and he's still blind, I feel like we're still going to feel as though we succeeded because we have tried everything and that's what we promised him from day dot."
Reid's family has been doing all it can to ensure he has the best start to life.
He has been engaged with speech and water therapy, is receiving monthly visits from Guide Dogs Australia and trips to the Royal Institute of Deaf and Blind Children in Newcastle.
"We're always doing everything we can as far as that and we're lucky because it paid off," Ms Hardy said.
As a first- time mum, raising a blind child has been a learning experience.
Advertisement
"I just want it to be easy for him. Just the simple things he should be able to do independently. That's just what I want for him."
When Reid was first diagnosed, the family was advised by doctors that the only thing they could do was to be hopeful that in the future something would be invented that would help him.
But Ms Hardy isn't one for waiting.
After stem cell therapy was suggested to her by her sister, Ms Hardy asked everyone she possibly could to find others who had used the treatment on themselves or their children.
The treatment in Thailand was eventually recommended to her by another mother of a blind child, Tracey Wink.
Her son Connor Wink who was a contestant on The Voice this year, had received stem cell therapy from the same hospital as well as additional treatments in China.
Advertisement
"She had some really good things to say about it.
As soon as I spoke to a few people that had actually done it themselves or for their children, I just got a lot more confidence about it and sent Reid's medical reports through to see what the chance was for us."
The family had originally been based in Newcastle but after being away from a family support system, moved back to Port Macquarie.
"This is a community that we've always felt comfortable in and always wanted to end up back here anyways," Ms Hardy said.
"I just liked the idea of [Reid] being in a bit of a small town so that when he does get older, people are going to know that's our boy... he's blind and he might need your help if you see him."
Advertisement
The family have received community support in other ways as well.
The stem cell treatment that takes a minimum of three weeks to complete is expected to cost approximately $50,000.
Alongside flights, accommodation and other travel expenses, it's a hefty price to give their son the chance to improve his vision.
"My partner has never left Australia and we have to get [his and Reid's] passports so this is just a whole new world.
"We're going over there on our own to take him into this hospital for three weeks and just put so much trust into it really and hope that it's worth it."
Ms Hardy's mother is helping to raise funds for the young family, with $11,000 donated so far.
Advertisement
Just talking about the generosity of the community causes Ms Hardy to tear up.
"To be honest, I don't think I've cried as much as I have in the last week," she said.
"It's such a tough time, everybody is struggling so much and to know there are people who are willing to help us is so so motivating.
It really makes me feel like the most positive person because I want to do this not just for Reid but for everybody who has helped us."
The family plans to travel to Thailand for the treatment at the end of next year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.