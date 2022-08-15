Halfway mark for walkway linking Port Macquarie's foreshore attractions

A premier Port Macquarie walkway project has hit the halfway point to completion.
Stage one of the $3.1 million Bicentennial Walkway will aim to make Port Macquarie's foreshore more user-friendly, once the five-metre wide pathway connects the town's CBD to the William Street bridge.
The northern section is complete, and stretches from Town Green West to the Fishermans Wharf.
The Kooloonbung Creek pathway works are estimated to finish in November, to link the William Street Bridge to the Kooloonbung Nature Reserve.
The 550 metre pathway project has been funded by three levels of government and community organisations.
Jeff Gillespie was a member of the former Town Centre Master Plan sub-Committee, who worked hard behind the scenes to advocate for projects to revitalise Port Macquarie's CBD.
The work on the upgrades continue, despite Town Centre Master Plan sub-Committee being discontinued, as voted by Port Macquarie-Hastings Councillors.
Mr Gillespie said talented members of the group volunteered their time for the benefit of the community.
"You can't replace that," he said.
Mr Gillespie has lived in Port Macquarie for 40 years and was a member of the Town Centre Master Plan sub-Committee for 30 years.
He said when the sub-Committee was established, one third of Horton Street's shops were empty.
"We turned that around in less than three years," she said.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council Mayor Peta Pinson commended the Town Centre Master Plan sub-Committee for their work on the development.
"Many people over many years have had input into this," she said.
Cr Pinson said she's looking forward to everyone being able to make the most of the foreshore space.
"We're beautifying our area and why shouldn't we?," she said.
"We live in a beautiful place and we should take care of it."
Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams said the foreshore had become a fantastic space, which would have flow-on benefits for the economy and tourism.
She said the former Town Centre Master Plan sub-Committee members created the blueprint 'that is second to non in regional NSW'.
Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan said he's proud all levels of government came together to see the project came to fruition.
"I am fortunate to be able to partner with both Leslie and Peta on projects like this to ensure the right infrastructure is being planned and delivered for the Port Macquarie community," he said.
