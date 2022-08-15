Port Macquarie News

Halfway mark for walkway linking Port Macquarie's foreshore attractions

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
Updated August 15 2022 - 1:45pm, first published 8:00am
Former Town Centre Master Plan sub-Committee member Jeff Gillespie, Greater Port Macquarie Tourism Association president Janette Hyde, Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams, Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan and Port Macquarie-Hastings Mayor Peta Pinson are proud of the Bicentennial Walkway. Picture: Liz Langdale

A premier Port Macquarie walkway project has hit the halfway point to completion.

Local News

