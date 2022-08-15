Port Macquarie emergency services rescue winter blood supplies

Port Macquarie's state emergency services workers (SES) joined forces over the weekend to donate blood and boost the state's winter blood supplies.
Fourteen local first responders rolled up their sleeves at Port Macquarie Donor Centre on Saturday (August 13) as part of Lifeblood's annual Emergency Services Blood Challenge.
Close to 300 donations have already been made in Port Macquarie by Emergency Services since the start of the challenge on June 1, which sees each agency compete to donate the most blood.
With just three weeks to go until the challenge ends on August 31, Lifeblood spokesperson Ruth Harrison said now was the time to get involved.
"Covid, colds, and flus and extreme weather events continue to sideline many of our regular donors, which means blood donations are needed now more than ever before," Ms Harrison said.
"You don't need to be an emergency services worker to save lives, but we hope seeing our skilled and committed emergency personnel make the time to join forces and donate blood will inspire others to give."
SES worker and blood donor Alison Neale said saving lives was the collective and unified purpose of emergency services.
"Saving lives is in our blood, but we're stronger when we're a united force," she said.
"There's no better reason to join forces than to give life by donating blood."
Lifeblood hopes Australia's emergency services will save more than 40,000 lives in this year's challenge.
To book a donation call 13 14 95, visit lifeblood.com.au or download the Donate Blood App.
