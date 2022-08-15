Port Macquarie News

Port Macquarie emergency services rescue winter blood supplies

By Newsroom
August 15 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Macquarie SES blood donor team. Picture: Supplied

Port Macquarie's state emergency services workers (SES) joined forces over the weekend to donate blood and boost the state's winter blood supplies.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.