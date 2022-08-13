Port Macquarie News
Photos

Australian Surfing Championships history made as Landon Smales registers two perfect 10s at Rainbow Beach

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated August 13 2022 - 3:45am, first published 2:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Landon Smales (right) created Australian Surfing Championships history on August 13. Photo: supplied

Rainbow Beach at Bonny Hills will forever go down in Australian Surfing Championships history as the venue where the first-ever perfect score was obtained at the national titles.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.