Wauchope man refused bail on 'serious' firearms and drugs charges, woman released

A Wauchope man charged with a string of offences, including possessing a sawn-off shotgun, has been refused bail at Port Macquarie Local Court on Thursday, August 11.
Joel Mitchell Fowler, 31, is facing charges relating to a stolen vehicle and illegal firearms and drugs.
The court heard that Fowler drove a stolen vehicle in the early hours of July 5, 2022.
The vehicle was involved in an accident, however police were unable to locate the driver, the court was told.
Following forensic testing, police allege DNA evidence found on the driver's side airbag matched the accused's DNA.
"But this is not the most serious offence," Magistrate Georgina Darcy said.
"After he was arrested, police obtained search warrants for his residence and for a storage shed which he has sole access to.
A Wauchope property was searched on Wednesday, August 10.
"Police found a number of items at the home, including an unloaded sawn-off shotgun under the bed in the main bedroom," Magistrate Darcy said.
"The police also located an amount of ammunition within other areas of the bedroom which could be used in that weapon."
The court heard police also found two well-maintained hydroponic cannabis "set-ups" in a second bedroom of the home.
"Mr Fowler is linked to those drugs because when the police conducted a brief search of his mobile phone they have found images depicting him growing the hydroponic cannabis."
Fowler is also charged with "enhanced indoor cultivate prohibited plant - expose child."
Police also located gel guns and a .303 rifle with a seated magazine concealed in a roll of carpet.
"There appears, to me, to be an unacceptable risk if Mr Fowler were released on bail," Magistrate Darcy said.
She refused him bail, with the matter returning to court on August 24 and October 20.
Fowler's co-accused, 22-year-old Jamie Lee Newnham, also appeared in Port Macquarie Local Court on August 11.
"Ms Newnham has been charged with a number of offences which are quite serious," Magistrate Darcy said.
"However, the case against Ms Newnham is not as strong as the case against her co-accused."
Newnham is charged with offences relating to the cultivation of indoor hydroponic cannabis and an illegal firearm. She has also been charged with "enhanced indoor cultivate prohibited plant - expose child."
"In terms of the drug matters, there is evidence in the material in front of me that she must have had knowledge that this was going on in the home," Magistrate Darcy said.
"However, knowledge itself is not sufficient to prove the offences of possessing a prohibited plant.
"In terms of possessing the firearm, which was located in the house at Wauchope, the accused denies ever having seen it and says she didn't have any knowledge of its existence, although it was found in a drawer that apparently contained her clothing."
Taking these matters into account, Magistrate Darcy granted Newnham bail under strict conditions.
The 22-year-old must live at a relative's home in Port Macquarie and is not able to leave the residence without being accompanied. She must also report to police twice a week and is not able to enter the township of Wauchope.
Her matter will return to court on October 20.
