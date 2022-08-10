Port Macquarie News
Watch

Oztag: Port Macquarie sisters Shelby and Leilani Grainger have won silver in the International Oztag series

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated August 10 2022 - 4:09am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Video: The Australian Indigenous Women's 22s team came second in the International Tag Series grand final

Port Macquarie sisters Shelby and Leilani Grainger and Bonny Hills local Cian Cowdrey have won silver in the International Tag Series while playing with the Australian Indigenous Women's 22s Oztag team.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.