Port Macquarie News

Staff exhausted and families confused over Wauchope nursing home outbreak

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
Updated August 11 2022 - 7:42am, first published August 10 2022 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Both staff and family members have expressed concern about the COVID-19 outbreak at Bundaleer Nursing Home in Wauchope

Staff at Bundaleer Nursing Home in Wauchope say they are being "stretched beyond our limits" as they try to manage the facility's current COVID-19 outbreak.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.