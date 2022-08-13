Port Macquarie News

Concept design puts Town Beach amphitheatre centre stage as community space

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
August 13 2022 - 6:00pm
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council has developed a concept design for the Town Beach amphitheatre.

Grassed areas as an informal stage and sandstone block tiered amphitheatre are planned as part of multi-purpose outdoor performance space at Town Beach.

