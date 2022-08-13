Grassed areas as an informal stage and sandstone block tiered amphitheatre are planned as part of multi-purpose outdoor performance space at Town Beach.
The amphitheatre is designed for small-scale community events and activities, such as open-air performances, markets and school choirs.
It will also serve as an informal space for creatives, playgroups, meetings and picnics.
The amphitheatre could be a music and community festival venue, subject to development approvals. Those events would need to demonstrate acceptable noise impacts.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council has released the concept design for the Town Beach amphitheatre, which is a continuation of the Town Beach Master Plan.
The amphitheatre, with the capacity to seat 200 people, will be located between Town Beach and the adjacent holiday park.
The concept plan incorporates four grassed 3.5-metre tiers, retained by large sandstone blocks, with the adjacent grass areas as an informal stage.
The concept has an integrated look and feel with Town Beach Park and its surrounding neighbourhood.
The state government is funding the project through the Public Spaces Legacy Program. The amphitheatre project has a budget allocation of $450,000.
Group manager community Lucilla Marshall said a key component of the design was to provide a community event space with improved pedestrian paths, electrical supply, stormwater works and landscaping.
"Our goal is for this project to meet community expectations and be fit for purpose - as well as providing good value to the community," she said.
Ms Marshall said the council anticipated the amphitheatre would be an incredible addition to the Town Beach area, bringing with it a huge amount of opportunity for residents and tourists.
Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams said she was pleased to see the concept plans on exhibition and she encouraged residents to have their say on the designs.
She said the state government provided $450,000 to the council for this project as well as $1.1 million for a destination playspace at Westport Park from the Public Spaces Legacy Program.
"Enhancing open spaces is vitally important to help increase opportunities for people to enjoy and improve their wellbeing," Mrs Williams said.
"These projects will create a legacy of quality, green and accessible public spaces for generations to come."
RCA Australia prepared a 23-page noise assessment report for the outdoor amphitheatre.
The council proposes to use the amphitheatre for relatively small-scale community events that should have relatively low noise impacts.
The concept design is open for public comment until August 22. People are able to provide their thoughts and feedback through the council's Have Your Say page.
There will also be a pop-up information session on Town Beach Park, to the right of the exercise equipment on Saturday, August 20 from 9am to midday and an online information session on Tuesday, August 23 from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.
The council, following the community engagement, will develop a plan to consider how the amphitheatre and overall precinct should operate.
It is anticipated the amphitheatre will be completed by March 2023, weather permitting.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
